Dahlia A. Fonseca


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dahlia A. Fonseca Obituary
Dahlia A. Fonseca, born to Carlos Aguirre, Sr. and Dora Sanchez on February 7, 1968 in Sinton, TX, passed away on February 28, 2019 at the age of 51. Dahlia was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Margie Coronado.

Among those left to cherish Dahlia's memory are her loving husband, Reynaldo Fonseca; daughters, Gloria Aguirre, Allison Jimenez, and Miranda Cortez; stepson, Reynaldo Galvan Fonseca, Jr. (Crystal); sisters, Julie Almanza, Rose Reyna, and Linda Garcia; brothers, Carlos Aguirre, Jr. and Ramiro Aguirre; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis, TX; with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 PM. Cremation will follow.

Condolences for the family of Mrs. Fonseca may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2019
