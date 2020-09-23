Daniel Carrillo, Sr. passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 47. He was born August 21, 1973 in Alice, Texas to Linda Carrillo and Jesse Carrillo.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He was a hard worker and worked in the oilfield for 20 years for several companies. He worked himself up; starting as floor hand, derrick, driller, pusher and currently a consultant.
Daniel loved to spend his free time with his family, and enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and hunting. He also helped his father at the ranch as much as he could.
He is proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Susana R. Olvera and Luis D. Olvera; paternal grandparents, Oscar Carrillo and Leonor Carrillo; brother, Jesse Carrillo, Jr.; uncle, David R. Olvera; cousin, Marco Antonio Olvera; and father-in-law, Jesus G. Rodriguez.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Ann Carrillo; daughters, Kassandra Mae (Robert Barrera) Carrillo and Danielle Carrillo; son, Daniel Carrillo Jr.; parents Jesse and Linda Carrillo; brothers, Luis Gabriel (Roxie) Carrillo and Jason (Connie Garcia) Carrillo; mother-in-law, Estella Rodriguez; uncles Luis (Belinda) Olvera Jr. and Oscar (Maria) Carrillo, Jr.; aunt, Oralia Davis; cousins, Veronica (April) Olvera, Marivel Godines, Gabriella Olvera, and Alexia Olvera; nieces,
Alexandra Carrillo and Addison Carrillo.
Funeral services will be private.
Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.
Condolences for the family of Daniel Carrillo Sr, may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.