Corpus Christi – Daniel (Dan) Jule Talley was born near Alice, Texas on November 20, 1939 to Jule F Talley and I. Faye (Cleaver) Talley. He enjoyed good health his entire life until the past few months and passed away peacefully in his sleep, on October 7, 2020 at the age of 80.
As a child, Dan had an interest in the mechanics of how things were constructed and found things on the family ranch to disassemble and reassemble. One funny family story involved a time that he took apart his sister's beloved baby doll, but this time he couldn't put it back together. Because of his interest in construction, his father arranged an internship with a local architect in Alice, Putt Miller, who he worked for during high school. When Dan graduated from William Adams High School in 1959, he went to the University of Texas in Austin where he obtained a degree in Architecture.
Through the course of his life, he enjoyed a successful career in architecture. After college, he and Putt Miller worked together and eventually became partners, opening Miller-Talley Associates in 1979. Their business involved work far reaching in Texas, including San Antonio, Houston and Austin, so it was decided that Dan would open an office in Houston where he moved and lived for many years. In 1993, MTA Architects/Planners was created in Houston.
Over his career he received various accolades in architecture, but he was the proudest of his Award for Conceptual Master Plan of Beeville County College and an article in the Houston Chronical, Dec 1991, titled "Architects design cards just for fun," (design pictured saddle that could be transformed into an ornament for your Christmas tree).
He worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed travel and spending time with his family and his only child, Deanna, as well as volunteering and helping the community in the Kiwanis clubs in Houston and Rotary in Corpus Christi. In 2001, he moved to Corpus Christi to be closer to his family and the family ranch, and continued to work until his retirement.
Dan was a beloved father, brother, and uncle. His sharp acumen, sense of humor and love of animals and nature will be greatly missed by all of his family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Maxwell H Talley of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Deanna Scacco, her husband Dean of Roseville, California; his two grandchildren, Tyler Scacco and Lauren Scacco of Corvallis Oregon; his sister and brother in law, Saundra and Donald Patterson of Corpus Christi, Texas; and loving nieces and nephews, Teresa McGinnis, Darla Patterson and Donald K Patterson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16th, from 6-7:30 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary, in Alice Texas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 10:00 AM, Roselawn Cemetery, Alice, Texas, officiated by Carole Murphrey.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Live stream available at holmgreenlive.com