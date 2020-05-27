|
|
OHIO - Daniel Robert Rubio, 75, of Defiance, Ohio went to be with the Lord in Heaven on April 14, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. Daniel was born on May 10, 1944 in Robstown, Texas, to Domingo Robert Rubio Sr. and Guadalupe Sanchez Rubio.
He is preceded in death by both his parents, three brothers, one grandchild and one great-grandchild. Daniel is survived by his loving ex-wife Viola Martinez to whom he was married to for 38 years. He also leaves behind two daughters Lupita Vela of Xenia, Ohio and Brenda Martinez of Corpus Christi, Texas, three sons, Freddie Rubio of Kettering, Ohio, Danny Rubio of Dayton, Ohio, and Carlos Rubio of Xenia, Ohio, eight brothers, four sisters, 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is going to take place at Ramon Funeral Home on May 30th, 2020 at 1 - 5 p.m. to remember the life of Daniel Robert Rubio.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 27 to June 3, 2020