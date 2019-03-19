|
|
Daniel Rodriguez, age 20, passed away March 10, 2019 in Brownfield, Texas. He was born August 16, 1998 in Alice, Texas to David Peña and Josie Rodriguez. Daniel enjoyed playing playstation – Pub-G game. He loved his nieces and nephews and enjoyed being around his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Guadalupe Gonzalez; uncle, Jose Maria Gonzalez; brother in law, Jose Rodriguez; brothers, Lupe Perez and David Peña Jr., cousin, Jesus Lara; uncle, Paul Sanchez; and aunt, Susana Rodriguez.
He is survived by his mother, Josie Rodriguez of Brownfield; father, David Peña of San Diego; sisters, Osiela Villarreal (Tony Trejo) of Brownfield, Daniella Rodriguez of Alice, Maribayla Salinas of Brownfield, and Lorena Peña of San Diego; brothers, Joe Peña (Zana Lewis) of Michigan, Adriel Rodriguez, Andres Rodriguez, and Rudy Salinas all of Brownfield; grandmother, Angie Rodriguez of Alice; grandfather, Prudencio Rodriguez of Alice; great-grandmother, Gloria Gonzalez of Alice; aunts, Elsa Aguilar of Alice, Sylvia Sanchez of Midland, and Margarita Gonzales of Midland; uncles, Prudencio Rodriguez III, Lorenzo Rodriguez (Elizabeth) and Louie Rodriguez all of Alice; nieces and nephews, Nayeli Rodriguez, Noemi Rodriguez, Natalia Trejo, Nelissa Trejo, Suzette Rodriguez, Lupe Peña, Zaidus Peña, Drason Rodriguez, and Daniel Rodriguez Jr.; cousins, Raul Rios Jr., Miranda Rios, Lorenzo Rodriguez Jr., Gabriel Rodriguez, Alfonso Rios, Jacob Rios, Mark Hernandez, Joseph Rodriguez, and Lurissa Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josie Rodriguez, Joe Peña, Lorenzo Rodriguez, Jaime Maldonado, Gabriel Rodriguez, Jacob Rios, Tony Trejo, Alex Jiminian, Raul Rios, and Alfonso Rios.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019