ORANGE GROVE - David C. Rivera Sr., age 64, passed away December 2, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born November 7, 1955 in Orange Grove, Texas to Anselmo Rivera and Flavia Contreras Rivera. David worked as a salesman for insurances and beer distribution companies. He married the love of his life whom he shared his life with for 35 years, Norma Rivera, who took care of him through his final days. He was known to many for his joking character – always making people laugh. He was a musician throughout his life, singing in several bands; the latest being his own band. His pride and joy were his children, his grandchildren, and his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anselmo and Flavia Rivera; brothers, Ricardo Rivera and Oscar Rivera; sister, Estella Sanchez; and grandson, Aiden Matthew Rivera.
He is survived by his wife, Norma C. Rivera of Orange Grove; sons, David Rivera Jr. (Monica) of San Diego, Andrew Rivera, Matthew Rivera (Nadia), and Christopher Rivera all of Orange Grove; daughter, Debra Lynn Rivera and Veronica Rivera both of San Diego; brothers, Daniel Rivera of Alice, Anselmo Rivera of Ben Bolt, and Paul Rivera of Corpus Christi; sisters, Olga Saenz (Mike), Elma Lamb (Luis), and Cynthia Rivera all of Orange Grove; Belinda Sanchez (Alfredo) of Sandia, and Madelyne Salinas (Danny) of Alice; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Orange Grove. Burial to follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Rivera, Andrew Rivera, Matthew Rivera, Christopher Isaac Rivera, David Rivera III, and Emede Gonzalez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019