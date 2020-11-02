David Homero Fernandez Sr., age 49, passed away October 31, 2020 in Alice, Texas. He was born January 25, 1971 in Alice, Texas to Jose Amador Fernandez Sr. and Elida Cruz Fernandez. David worked in the oilfield for numerous years. He enjoyed spending quality time with his grandchildren fishing and telling stories. David was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and will forever be remembered for his joking and loving character. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Amador Fernandez Sr. and Elida Cruz Fernandez; son, Adan Fernandez Sr. "Danno"; and sister, Esmeralda Fernandez.



David is survived by his wife of 22 years, Tina Fernandez of Alice; two sons, David Fernandez Jr. of Alice and Andres Fernandez of Corpus Christi; two daughters, Nicole Maciel (Alfredo) of Austin and Andrea Fernandez (Tommi) of Corpus Christi; daughter in law, Miranda Fernandez of Alice; in laws, Jesse and Barbara Machado of Austin; two brothers, Jose Amador Fernandez Jr. of Alice and Victor Fernandez of Alice; grandchildren, Jose, Ariana, Zamarah, Emiliano, Marielena, Andres Jr., Addison, Adan Jr., Caleb, Noemi, Celine, and Isaiah; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Services will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required upon entering our facilities and during all services.



Pallbearers will be Victor Fernandez, Joey Fernandez, Robert Hatheway, Samuel Tapia, Alfredo Maciel, Jesse Machado, Robert Biggs, and Jonathan Castille. Honorary pallbearers will be Adan Fernandez Jr. and Caleb Fernandez.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

