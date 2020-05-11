|
|
David Lee Leal - 54 years of age passed away on Thursday May 7, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1965 in Alice, Texas to Martin Leal Jr and Betty Thigpin Leal. David with special needs over came many obstacles life presented him with. He enjoyed life and live life to its fullest. He enjoyed being with family and friends. He loved his family. He always tried to help in any way he could. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his Father Martin Leal Jr.
Survivors include his mother Betty T. Leal of Alice, Texas, one brother Martin Leal III of Alice, Texas and three sisters Barbra (Robert) Pierce, Nora (Freddy) Camarillo and Laura (Eloy) Lopez III all of Alice, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. also at Rosas funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the New Collins Cemetery.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 11 to May 18, 2020