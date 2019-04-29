|
|
David Martinez Peña Jr., 80, of Alice, Texas, entered glory Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home, 1215 W Front St, Alice, TX 78332, beginning at 5 p.m. with a Holy Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds, Alice, Tx 78332 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Alice Cemetery.
David was born on June 25, 1938 to David Peña and Rita Martinez Peña. He had a passion for education, people, service, and family. He owned and operated Peña Appliance Service for over 40 years, exemplifying dedication in everything he set his mind on, including his service in the United States Air Force. His strength was evidenced in the words of wisdom he shared with others.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Raquel Reynolds Peña; brothers, Primitivo Omar Peña and Baldemar Peña.
He leaves behind his dear daughters, Cynthia B. (David) Garza of Harlingen, Texas, Chrizelda (Ruben) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi, Texas, and his son, Crisoforo (Marisela) Peña of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Dominique (Austin) Willborn of San Antonio, Texas, Armando Garza, Miguel Garza & Diana Garza all of Harlingen, Texas, and Hope Peña of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by two beloved brothers, Emeterio (Clara) Peña and Hector (Santa) Peña both of San Antonio, Texas, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, acquaintances and friends. He never met a stranger.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical professionals at Spohn Shoreline Hospital, Brookdale Rehabilitation Center, Brookdale Home Health Agency, Rosas Funeral Home, St. Joseph Catholic Church and all family and friends that have carried us in their thoughts and prayers. In the words of our dear Daddy, "love you lots".
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2019