Delia G. Gonzalez, 79, passed away, July 20, 2019. She was born February 12, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Felix and Dora Garza.
Delia enjoyed reading, drawing, cooking and doing yard work. She also enjoyed watching the I Love Lucy show and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Dora Garza; husband, Jacinto Jimenez Gonzalez and numerous siblings.
Delia leaves behind to cherish her memories her sons, Fidel (Debra) Gonzalez of Houston, Texas, Felix Javier Gonzalez of Alice, Texas and Michael (Alicia) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas; daughters, Diana (Frank) Del Bosque, Maria Dalia Gonzalez, Delma Gonzalez and Delfina Munoz all of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include her brother, Antonio Garza of Alice, Texas; sisters, Maria Luisa Cisneros of Dallas, Texas, Lydia (Ramon) Gonzales and Yolanda Garza both of Alice, Texas and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gilbert Noah Estrada, Frank Delbosque, David Gonzalez, Joseph Eric Gonzalez, Mark Anthony Gonzalez, Jacob Manual Munoz, Daniel Gonzalez and Aaron Matthew Gonzalez.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 23 to July 30, 2019