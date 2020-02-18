Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Resources
More Obituaries for Delia Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delia Garcia


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delia Garcia Obituary
On February 14th, 2020, Our wonderful and beloved Delia Diaz Garcia, 93, succumbed to this temporary earthly life and peacefully gave up her spirit to the Lord while surrounded by her loved ones in her Duval County home. She was born on October 25th, 1926 in San Diego, Texas and was preceded in death by her husband, Baldemar (Bo) R. Garcia, her parents Santiago Diaz, Sr. and Elida Serna Diaz of San Diego, Texas, a sister, Emma Diaz Gonzalez, and three brothers; Santiago Diaz, Jr, Blas Diaz and Roel Diaz. The eldest of 9 siblings, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her son, Alfonso (Poncho) Garcia (Anna), her sister, Melida Diaz Tamplet and brother Ruben (Liliana) Diaz, Sr as well as scores of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Delia worked for the Corpus Christi City Hall and retired as a Data Processing Supervisor. Long known for her love of animals as well as all of mankind, she always ensured that the least of us; whether for a stranger or a wounded kitten, was provided for fully with all of her personal strength and resources to ensure their healing or abatement of hunger; especially to those she knew and loved. Delia was the matriarch and shining star of our family, always the beacon of love and hope. She continuously remained faithful to God as she administered faith, love and charity toward all mankind; giving with no regard to her own condition and personal countenance. God chose Delia to be His special ambassador on earth and through His Son Jesus Christ, she lived and accomplished her blessed mission here on earth. Though she will be sorely missed by her friends and family, we all feel comforted knowing that Heaven gained a beautiful, new angel and will continue to dance on that glorious, eternal dance floor. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. All Services will conclude after Rosary. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -