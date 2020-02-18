|
On February 14th, 2020, Our wonderful and beloved Delia Diaz Garcia, 93, succumbed to this temporary earthly life and peacefully gave up her spirit to the Lord while surrounded by her loved ones in her Duval County home. She was born on October 25th, 1926 in San Diego, Texas and was preceded in death by her husband, Baldemar (Bo) R. Garcia, her parents Santiago Diaz, Sr. and Elida Serna Diaz of San Diego, Texas, a sister, Emma Diaz Gonzalez, and three brothers; Santiago Diaz, Jr, Blas Diaz and Roel Diaz. The eldest of 9 siblings, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her son, Alfonso (Poncho) Garcia (Anna), her sister, Melida Diaz Tamplet and brother Ruben (Liliana) Diaz, Sr as well as scores of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Delia worked for the Corpus Christi City Hall and retired as a Data Processing Supervisor. Long known for her love of animals as well as all of mankind, she always ensured that the least of us; whether for a stranger or a wounded kitten, was provided for fully with all of her personal strength and resources to ensure their healing or abatement of hunger; especially to those she knew and loved. Delia was the matriarch and shining star of our family, always the beacon of love and hope. She continuously remained faithful to God as she administered faith, love and charity toward all mankind; giving with no regard to her own condition and personal countenance. God chose Delia to be His special ambassador on earth and through His Son Jesus Christ, she lived and accomplished her blessed mission here on earth. Though she will be sorely missed by her friends and family, we all feel comforted knowing that Heaven gained a beautiful, new angel and will continue to dance on that glorious, eternal dance floor. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. All Services will conclude after Rosary. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020