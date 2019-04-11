|
SANDIA - Delia V. Chapa, 86 years of age, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at her residence with her family by her bedside. Delia was born on January 21, 1933 in Falfurrias, Texas to Agustin and Irene Vargas. She was a dedicated mother to her children and worked various jobs. She will be remembered by her friends and family for cooking, working endlessly in her yard, traveling and gambling with her husband. She enjoyed having family gatherings and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Vargas, one sister, Delfina Beltran; and one grandson, Espirio Moreno IV.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years of marriage, Samuel Chapa Sr. of Sandia, Texas; three sons, Samuel (Diana) Chapa, Roberto (Rose) Chapa both of Sandia, Texas and Ruben (Jackie) Chapa of Orange Grove, Texas; four daughters, Sylvia (Xavier) Mejorado of Kingsville, Texas, Esmeralda (Espirio) Moreno of Mathis, Texas, Linda (Albert) Perez of Sandia, Texas and Belinda (George) Olivo of Orange Grove, Texas; two brothers, Fernando (Diana) Vargas and Daniel (Delia) Vargas both of Sandia, Texas; three sisters, Dementina (Cleofas) Hinojosa of Sandia, Texas, Yolanda (Jose Maria) Cabrera of Premont, Texas and Dalia Benavides of Alice, Texas; one sister in law, Irma Vargas of Sandia, Texas; 22 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday April 15, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church of Sandia. Burial will follow at the Sandia Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019