Demeterio Escamilla, 91years of age, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Demeterio was a native of Alice, Texas residing in San Antonio, Texas. Demeterio served our country as a member of the United States Army. He worked for a roofing company as a roofer for many years. He was born October 17, 1927 in Rio Hondo, Texas to Aniseto and Guadalupe Rodriguez Escamilla.
Demeterio was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jose Escamilla; sister, Rachel Munoz and a step granddaughter, Stephanie Clark.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Anita Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Antonio (Frances) Escamilla of Alice, Texas; five sisters, Rosa Escamilla, Maria (Teodoro) Gonzalez, Magdalena Escamilla, Paula(Adan)Canales and Esmerelda ( Israel) Garcia all of Alice, Texas; two step sons, Gilbert Garza and Abel Mendez both of San Antonio, Texas and two step daughters, Janie Perales and Virginia Aguero both of San Antonio, Texas and one step grandson, Jacob Clark of Indiana.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 A.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the Coastal Bend Veteran cemetery of Corpus Christi, Texas with military Honors.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019