Demetrio C. Garcia
1933 - 2020
Demetrio C. Garcia, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Kingsville, Texas. He was born on December 22, 1933 in Puebla, Mexico to Ernesto and Ascencion Castillo Garcia.

Demetrio farmed with Prukup Farms in Premont, TX and King Ranch for 37 years until he retired. He enjoyed planting watermelons, cantaloupes, squash, pumpkins, tomatoes, various chilis and peppers del monte.

He was a very humble, family-oriented man who loved his wife, girls, and grandchildren. Demetrio also loved his dogs, cats, and chickens. He enjoyed watching boxing, wrestling, and his favorite outing was eating at Chop Lobster in Corpus Christ. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Demetrio is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Left to cherish their memories of him are his loving wife of 36 years, Stella Garcia of Palito Blanco, TX; daughters, Priscilla Charles, Doraliza "Dori" Garcia, and Naytha Garcia all of Palito Blanco; grandchildren, Rosendo Martinez Jr., Adriel Garza, and Araceli Garza.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel located at 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Mission located at 2668 FM 735 Palito Blanco, TX.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Holmgreen Mortuary
DEC
3
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Holmgreen Mortuary
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Mission (TX)
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
