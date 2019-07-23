|
Dennis H. Uribe Sr., 70 years of age passed away on July 21, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Dennis was born on March 22, 1949 in Alice, Texas to Jesus D. and Micheline H. Uribe. Dennis was employed with GTE in Robstown, Texas for 30 years up until his retirement. He was a devout Catholic and active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a former member of the Sociedad Mutualista and where he ushered there for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus D. Uribe and Micheline H. Uribe of Agua Dulce, Texas, and his in-laws Alfredo and Francisca Garza of Alice, Texas.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years of marriage Maria Alma G. Uribe of Alice, Texas, his four sons Dennis G. (Marivel) Uribe Jr. of Pflugerville, Texas, Ray Allen (Rebecca) Uribe of Hutto, Texas, Stephen Michael (Carmen Sanchez) Uribe of Alice, Texas, and Christopher Andrew (Laura) Uribe of Universal City, Texas.
Other survivors include one sister Julia H. U. (Romeo) Trevino, of Temple Texas, his grandchildren Stephen Michael Uribe Jr., Dominique Matthew Uribe, Alyssa Jenese Uribe, Elena Sanchez Uribe, Cassielle Vylette Uribe, Jacob Allen Uribe, Emily Rae Uribe, and Adelynn Rose Uribe, cousin Henry F. (Georgia) Uribe, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Visitations will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a holy rosary recited there at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 23 to July 30, 2019