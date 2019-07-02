|
|
Diana D. Flores, 70, passed away July 1, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born October 28, 1948 in Alice, Texas to Juanita Ramirez and Eluterio Gonzalez. Diana worked as a paraprofessional at Noonan Elementary School for many years. She was also a truant officer for other campuses for the Alice School District. She enjoyed having her family gatherings especially spending quality time with her granddaughters. She was a dedicated employee and wanted all the children to excel. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Eluterio Gonzalez.
Diana is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gregorio "Goyo" B. Flores of Alice, Texas; sons, Gregorio "Greg" (Angelica) Flores Jr. and Guadalupe Gabriel (Jennifer) Flores both of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include 9 grandchildren. Deandra Flores, Nicole Trejo, Clarissa Flores, Deidra Flores, Jayla Flore, Alexandria Flores, Angelique Flores, Aileen Flores and Avarielle Flores and five grandchildren Jesiah Guerrero, Preston Xander Venezuela, Sofia Dominquez, R.J Jones and Christopher Hernandez..
Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 am. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 2 to July 9, 2019