Diana L. Ramirez, lovingly known to all as Nana or Nani, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family.Born November 7, 1934 to Jose and Aurelia Lozano, Diana was a lifelong resident of Alice, Texas. She graduated from William Adams High School and attended business school in San Antonio, eventually securing a job as secretary/bookkeeper for an oil and gas firm. When her husband, Arnoldo 'Nono' Ramirez, became owner of Walker-Mora Funeral Home, she helped run the family business alongside him and her son.Diana was a voracious reader and writer; amassing a large home library. Her other passions included the love of solving daily crossword puzzles (in ink), playing trivia board games and especially, watching Jeopardy. Nana was constantly challenging her mind; perhaps being one of the smartest people we all loved. She traveled to Mexico, Japan, Turkey and countless other foreign places with her laotong, sister Sylvia L. Ramirez, by her side.Nana was a devoted fan and supporter of the Alice Coyotes. She seldom missed an opportunity to witness her children and grandchildren as they marched in the band or participated in sports. Much to the chagrin of her vast Dallas Cowboys' family fan base, she proudly cheered for her favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Nani received much joy being on the 'opposing side'.Nana Choo Choo was a friend to all---never missing a birthday greeting to family and friends. Anyone who entered her life became a recipient of that most anticipated annual phone call.Nani's greatest passion was her love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. OH, HOW THOSE CALLS WILL BE MISSED! Diana was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Family to continue her legacy include:
Five children: A.J. (Mary) Ramirez, Gayle (Arnold) De Los Santos, Edward (Ester) Ramirez, Rick Ramirez, Melissa Peterson
Grandchildren: Bryan (Jennyfur) Ramirez, Katryna Ramirez, Reba Ramirez (Arnold Beltran), Elio De Los Santos, Omar (Kimi) De Los Santos, Kassandra (Alex) Ramirez, Amy Ramirez, Erika (Jonathan) Padgett, Matthew Ramirez, Katherine Ramirez, Alyssa (Zach) Bridger, Alexis Ramirez, Jeffrey Peterson, Zachary (Vanessa) Peterson, Katie Rigsby, Laura Vasquez, Joseph Garza, Zackary Garza, Richard Olivares
Sister: Sylvia L. Ramirez
Sisters-in-law: Sylvia G. Ramirez, Aida Herrera, TP Garza, Josie Ramirez
Brothers-in-law: Joe Ramirez, Oscar Ramirez, Abelardo Garza
Also, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special exes who still live in Texas. Active Pallbearers: Bryan Ramirez, Elio De Los Santos, Omar De Los Santos, Matthew T. Ramirez, Jeffrey Peterson, Zachary Peterson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov.3, 2020 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home- Alice from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 am and will depart to the St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and followed by the Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left on our website: mauropgarcia.com
Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church.