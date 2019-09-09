|
|
Dianne Sparks, 76, of Navasota, died Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 10, 2019. at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota with Deacon Grant Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Richard Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Matthew Lapaglia, Kevin Clark, J.D. Moody and Emmitt Moody. Named as honorary pallbearers are Whitney Sparks, Linda Lambert, Kevin Lambert and Cl;ayton Lambert.
Dianne was born March 10, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Bessie Ruby Rogers Jordan and was raised by her mother and step father, Fred Clark. Dianne, a resident of Navasota for the past 30 years, was a retired bookkeeper and title clerk after many years of service with numerous title companies. She enjoyed painting and doing crafts. Her husband Chester would make porcelain figurines which she would paint, but the true love she had was adoring her granddaughter, Whitney, along with her step grandsons and great grandchildren.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Chester Lewis Sparks.
Survivors include her sons, Brent Allen Sparks of Navasota and Russell Scott Sparks and wife Karen of Bryan; brother, Danny Clark and wife Ann of Navasota; 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a great number of friends.
You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, 2019