Dianne Tagle Mendez passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 11, 1966 to Santos and Mary Salinas Tagle. She was preceded in death by both of her Parents; one Sister, Elena Tagle; and one Brother, Sonny Tagle.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving Husband, Fernando Mendez; Fur Babies, three daughters; Brittany (David) Dominguez, Marilyn (Michael) Mendez, Marie (Luis) Carrillo; 2 sons, Eric (Elizabeth) Longoria, Jimmy Ray Mendez; sister Noelia (Joe) Davila; brothers; Joey (Nellie) Tagle, Noe (Brenda) Maldonado, Manuel (Corina) Ramos; 11 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild.

Pallbearers will be Mark Ramos, Paul Tagle, Noah Tagle, David Rodriguez, Justin Martinez, Brandon Trevino.

Visitation will start at 11 a.m. and Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Dobie Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Mathis, Texas followed by interment to Descanso Eterno II.

All arrangements are in care of Dobie Funeral Home in Mathis, Texas.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
