Dimas F. Amador passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born March 25, 1928 and raised in Alice, Texas. Dimas played football during his high school years and graduated from William Adams High School. Dimas served with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Elodia Rodriguez on June 5, 1960. He retired from H.E.B. Grocery Store.

He enjoyed playing a good game of Dominos, Barbecuing with family and friends, and Story Telling about his life adventures while drinking a cool beer. He was also a mathematician. He enjoyed listening to Coyote football games on the radio and watching sports and wrestling on T.V.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Casimiro and Maria Amador; son, Dimas Amador Jr.; baby brother, Victor Amador; brother, Franscisco Amador; sister, Maria de la luz Nava; and sister, Petra Amador Marquez.

He is survived by his wife, Elodia R. Amador, married 60 years; children, Amelia (Ruben Guerra), David (Martina) Amador, Arnold (Vickie) Amador, Emilio (Amy) Amador; a brother, Robert (Janie) Amador; grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) Salinas, Mark (Eva) Alaniz, Sarah Alaniz, Andrew Amador, Tiffany (Adrian Hernandez), Joseph Amador, Matthew (Anissa) Amador, Marcus Amador, Terah and Juliana Amador; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will include: Mark Alaniz, Matthew Amador, Marcus Amador, Ruben Guerra, Joseph Amador, and Terah Amador.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions in memory of Dimas F. Amador to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 603 E. 5th St, Alice, TX 78332, or Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds St, Alice, TX 78332.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store