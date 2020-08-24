1/1
Dimas F. Amador
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dimas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dimas F. Amador passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born March 25, 1928 and raised in Alice, Texas. Dimas played football during his high school years and graduated from William Adams High School. Dimas served with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Elodia Rodriguez on June 5, 1960. He retired from H.E.B. Grocery Store.
He enjoyed playing a good game of Dominos, Barbecuing with family and friends, and Story Telling about his life adventures while drinking a cool beer. He was also a mathematician. He enjoyed listening to Coyote football games on the radio and watching sports and wrestling on T.V.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Casimiro and Maria Amador; son, Dimas Amador Jr.; baby brother, Victor Amador; brother, Franscisco Amador; sister, Maria de la luz Nava; and sister, Petra Amador Marquez.
He is survived by his wife, Elodia R. Amador, married 60 years; children, Amelia (Ruben Guerra), David (Martina) Amador, Arnold (Vickie) Amador, Emilio (Amy) Amador; a brother, Robert (Janie) Amador; grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) Salinas, Mark (Eva) Alaniz, Sarah Alaniz, Andrew Amador, Tiffany (Adrian Hernandez), Joseph Amador, Matthew (Anissa) Amador, Marcus Amador, Terah and Juliana Amador; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will include: Mark Alaniz, Matthew Amador, Marcus Amador, Ruben Guerra, Joseph Amador, and Terah Amador.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions in memory of Dimas F. Amador to Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 603 E. 5th St, Alice, TX 78332, or Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds St, Alice, TX 78332.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved