Dionicio R. "Nicho”" Lerma
1943 - 2020
Dionicio R. "Nicho" Lerma passed away July 25, 2020. He was born October 15, 1943 in Alice, Texas to Carlota Resendez Lerma and Francisco Lerma. He worked for many years in a wood shop, making cabinets and doors and then work in the maintenance department for East Central School district until his retirement. He enjoyed watching Dallas Cowboy football and the San Antonio Spurs. He was known for his Barbeque and enjoyed grilling as a pass time. He was a kind man that always helped anyone who asked
Nicho was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Agnes Marie Lerma and brothers, Rolando Lerma, Adrian Lerma, Francisco Lerma one sister Azucena "Susie" Torres
Survivors include his children: Cynthia Castillo (Albert Vargas), Lisa Lerma (John Curtis Rodriguez), Cruz Vara and Juliete Vara; grandchildren, Edward Lerma (Veronica Lerma), Joe Castillo, Amy Ramos, Agnes Ramos, Marilyn Alvarado, Madison Alvarado and Isaac Vargas. Brother Isabel 'Cheve" Lerma and one sister Micaela Zepeda. Other survivors include 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. followed by a rosary being recited at 1:00 p.m. Funeral procession will depart at 2:30p.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a funeral mass to be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Edward Lerma, Cruz Vara, Joe Castillo, Rolando Lerma, Frank Lerma and Jose "Chano" Zepeda

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
