Domingo Alejo Almaraz III, of Center, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Center.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Kevin Windham and Bro. Gordon Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Mr. Almaraz was born January 13, 1960, in Alice, to Domingo Alejo Almaraz Jr. and Maria Carbajal Almaraz. He worked in the oilfield for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman with hobbies including saltwater fishing, camping, and hunting. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Almaraz of Center; children, Joshua Eli Almaraz of Center, Domingo Almaraz of Center, Debra Espinoza and husband Ricardo of Center, Joseph Almaraz of Center, and Danielle Kendrick and husband Terry of Joaquin; step sons, Michael Johnson of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Mitchell Johnson of Center; grandchildren, Briana Gonzalez, Janelle Lugo, Jace Espinoza, Jaxen Espinoza, Liam Espinoza, Marcus Almaraz, Isabella Almaraz, Cooper Taylor; mother, Maria Guadalupe Carbajal; brothers and sister, David Angel Almaraz and wife Nora, Dora Almaraz, and Javier Almaraz and wife Delia Lopez; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Rosie Chavez; father, Domingo Alejo Almaraz Jr.; grandparents, Alejo and Guadalupe Almaraz, and Pedro and Bárbara Carbajal.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Almaraz, Domingo Almaraz, Terry Kendrick, Ricardo Espinoza, Alberto Campos, and Herman Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer will be Joshua Eli Almaraz.
Per Mr. Almaraz's wishes, donations can be made toward the future needs of Joshua Eli Almaraz.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2020