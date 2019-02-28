|
|
Dora Gomez, born on February 5, 1941, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. Dora previously worked in the Community Action cafeteria. Dora was a loving, giving person who loved to be around her family. She enjoyed making those around her smile and preparing snack baskets for the grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dario Sr. and Angelita Garza; grandson, Jayden R. Herrera; step-grandson, Tony Felan III; brothers, Oscar Garza, Leocardio Garza, and Dario Garza Jr.; and sister, Elva Cañas.
Dora is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jose Q. Gomez Sr.; daughter, Norma Gomez; sons, Joe (Angie) Gomez Jr., David (Anna) Gomez, Mario (Sally) Gomez, and Carlos (Ismaela) Gomez; sisters, Diana Cantu and Delia Perez; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being held at 6 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. that same evening. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Christ (next to the boys and girls club on Texas Boulevard). Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Sauceda, Marc Salinas, James Pezina, Joe Gomez Jr., Carlos Gomez, and Mario Gomez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2019