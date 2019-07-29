|
|
|
Dora Maria Estrada, age 66 passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at an Alice Hospital. She was the wife of Agustin M. Estrada. They shared 48 years of marriage together. She was born in Alice, Texas she was the daughter of the late Gilberto B. Rodriguez and Dora C. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas. She graduated in 1970 from William Adams high school and married her husband in 1971. The marriage was blessed with four children. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her interests include starting the day with her Lord and Savior, which consisted of the daily Devotions.
She is preceded in death by her father Gilberto B. Rodriguez.
Survivors include her husband Agustin M. Estrada of Alice, Texas, two sons Agustin (Nydia) Estrada Jr and Erik (Veronica) Estrada both of Alice, Texas. two daughters Bettina (Gerardo J.) Flores and Reena (Ernest) Saenz both of Corpus Christi, Texas, her mother Dora C. Rodriguez of Alice, Texas, two brothers Gilberto (Claudia) Rodriguez Jr. and Sammy (Veronica) Rodriguez both of Alice, Texas and two sisters Linda Rodriguez of Alice, Texas and Rosie Vela of Deer Park, Texas 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, seven nieces and seven nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at The Stonegate Baptist church with a prayer service to be conducted at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted at the Stonegate Baptist church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.
Rosas Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 29 to Aug. 7, 2019