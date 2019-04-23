|
BENAVIDES - Dora Perez Garcia, 87, a resident of Benavides, TX for over 25+ years. For the past 6 years, she lived with her daughters in Colleyville, Texas. Dora went to be with our Heavenly Father on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, cherished mother and beloved grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the local Benavides VFW Ladies Auxiliary chapter and enjoyed being able to serve others. She will forever be in our hearts and will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norberto and Amadora Perez; siblings, Servando Perez and Esperanza (Jesus Jr.) Lopez and her son, Robert Garcia.
Dora is survived by her husband of 63 years, Romulo Garcia; son, Richard (Anabel) Garcia; two daughters, Annette Garcia and Debora (Shawn) Roach; grandchildren, Richard Garcia Jr., Robert Michael Garcia, Amber Denise Garcia, Stephanie Nicole Roach, Lauren Kellee Roach, Justin Paul Roach and Allyson Dora Roach; great grandchildren, Ryan Matthew Guzman and Madelynn Ava Ruiz; sisters-in-law, Estella Perez and Maria "Pita" Laird; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church in Concepcion, Texas. Interment will follow at the Perez Cemetery in Concepcion, Texas.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Flowers are welcome and entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311; Contributions can be made to the at www.alz.org/northcentraltexas in honor of Dora P. Garcia.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019