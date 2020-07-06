YOAKUM - Dorothy D. Moore, 92, left this earth on July 3rd, 2020 to be with her husband, K.T. Moore in heaven.
She was born in Robstown, Texas March 23, 1928 to A.G. and Blanche Wesson Bailey. Dorothy married K.T. Moore in Robstown on November 27, 1947. She lived the majority of her life in Alice and Yoakum. While living in Alice, she was a banker for Alice National Bank. She and K.T. retired and moved to Yoakum in 1979.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening and sewing as well as her role as a housewife. The joy of her heart was her family whom she cherished dearly. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Yoakum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; husband, K.T. Moore; great-grandson, Kenneth Tanner Moore.
She is survived by: sons, Kenneth Lynn Moore and wife Cheryl of Victoria and Ronald Keith Moore and wife Judy of Sealy; grandchildren, Anne Hill (Billy) of Victoria, Rhonda Reeder of Victoria, Becky Robinson (Matt) of Lubbock, Trey Moore (Lorilee) of Devine and Lori Shults (Dillon) of Kingsbury; great-grandchildren, Tilden Moore, Teague Moore, Cameron Hiller and Madison Hiller; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Private graveside service on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hochheim Cemetery with Dr. Ben Sheeran officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hochheim Cemetery Association.
