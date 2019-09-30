Home

Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Dorothy Elaine (Wyrick) Zuber


1939 - 2019
Dorothy Elaine (Wyrick) Zuber Obituary
Dorothy Elaine (Wyrick) Zuber, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 23, 2019.

She was born on November 9, 1939 in Freer, Texas to James Arthur and Sylvia (Gross) Wyrick.

She worked and retired from Mobile Oil. She enjoyed riding horses, traveling the world, spending summers in Ruidoso, playing bridge, painting and drawing. She loved caring for all animals, including a raccoon, a pet skunk, along with numerous cats, dogs, baby cottontail rabbits, and even a baby owl.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her brother, Martin Wyrick, and a nephew, Marty Wyrick.

She is survived by three children, Rhonda (Cecil) Walker of Laredo, DeeAnna (Joey) Piatek of Marble Falls, and Clint (Heidi) Zuber of Spring Branch; eight grandchildren, Meredith Piatek (Kyle) Palmer, Mandee (Jason) Bonugli, Brett Piatek, Joanna Piatek, Zachary Zuber, Jacob Zuber, Kirk Zuber, and Lance Zuber; one great-grandchild, Brinley Bonugli; one sister, Charlotte (Jim) Vass; two nephews, Jimmy (Denise) Wyrick and Rawdon (Jenny) Vass; one niece, Christa (Dusty) McDonald.

Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Greenhill Cemetery in Hebbronville, Texas with Brother Mike Herrington officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019
