|
|
Dorothy Perez, age 58, passed away January 9, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born April 1, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Ronald Jonas and Oralia Vasquez Kerr. Dorothy married her first and only love, Geronimo Perez. She had strong ambition and graduated high school, was on the yearbook staff, and at the top of her class with a newborn baby. She attended all her children's athletic games and was their biggest fan. She was known to many for her unconditional love to her family, her spirituality, her heart of gold, her patience, and her intelligence. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Jonas; mother, Oralia Kerr; husband, Geronimo Perez; son, Justin Lawrence Perez; and brother, Alexander Jiminian.
She is survived by one son, Jerrick Leander Perez of Agua Dulce; two daughters, Jacqueline Leann Perez of Dilley, Texas, Jasmine Laurann Perez of Agua Dulce, Texas; brother, Mark Jonas of Bishop, Texas; sisters, Elizabeth Mitchell (Robert) of Houston, Texas and Rona Jonas (Olvidio Cerda) of Bishop, Texas; brothers in law and sisters in law; Linda Jiminian of Alice, Texas; Selia Garza (Ruben) of Bentonville, Texas; Rene Peres (Estella Flores) of Robstown, Texas, Antonio Perez Jr. (Elda) of Giddings, Texas, Raquel Hernandez of San Diego, Texas; Hilda Cepeda (Enrique) of Agua Dulce, Texas and Daniel Perez of Pampano Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Lacey Jeziree Ferrand, Devon Miah Perez, Jesiah Luke Perez, London Jianne Hernandez, and Kendrick Jace Perez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening.
Family will be receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Agua Dulce followed by a funeral mass which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Banquete Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Anthony Perez, Antonio Perez III, Jason Cerda, Andres Acevedo, Nathan Soto, Johnny Pacheco, Roel Pacheco, Jacob Prather, Jesus Rosas Jr., Charles Zuniga, Edgar Gonzalez, and Alex Jiminian Jr.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020