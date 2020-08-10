Corporal Doyle Wayne Wofford was born on September 18,1998 in Corpus Christi, TX to Michael and Aimee Willesden-Wofford of Orange Grove, TX and passed away on July 30, 2020 outside Camp Lejune, NC. He graduated from Orange Grove High School in 2017 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Doyle graduated from boot camp, in the Honor Platoon, on December 21, 2017 from MCRD, San Diego. He attended SOI at Camp Pendleton, CA where he attended MOS training at 29 Palms Marine Corp Base and was then stationed at Camp Lejune, NC in 2018 and was assigned to Headquarter Battalion 2nd Marine Division in the Radio Comms Company.



Doyle was always full of life and spunk, with a plethora of energy to spare. He was insanely intelligent and was nicknamed "google" when he was 10, because he always knew the answer to the most odd, insignificant, and eccentric facts. Doyle's dream was to learn more than 5 languages before he was 30 and to become a guard at the U. S. Embassy in Russia. Doyle began to learn Russian when he was in high school, for fun. He was well known by his fellow Marines, and friends, for the endless wealth of information and random facts he would contribute, on the daily, whether they were warranted, or not. He was very well regarded for his knowledge of Marine Corp Rules and Regulations, and was often known as the "go to guy" for any USMC questions, which he loved. He was referred to by his Marine company as "the glue that held them together". Doyle will be remembered for his sentimental heart and sensitivity to all humankind, especially the elderly and the downtrodden. He had a heart of gold and was always willing, and able, to lend an honest ear and comfort to those in need, even above his own needs and pain.



He is survived by his father, Michael, his mother Aimee, his brother Justin Wofford, his wife Carolina Trent, his maternal grandmother, Evyonne Denning-Willesden, his aunt Rebecca (Brian) Carr, his uncle Joseph (Blessing) Willesden, uncle James Wofford, cousins Kyleigh and Kinleigh Carr, Paige and Remi Grace Willesden, his great-grandmother Jeanette Viken, as well as numerous, loving great-uncles, aunts, and second cousins.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Carson and Betty Wofford, his maternal grandfather Joseph "Willy" Willesden, Paternal great-grandmother, Agnes Argo, maternal great-grandparents Marvin and Maxine Denning and Paternal Great-grandfather Terry Viken.



He will be flown home to Texas to his family and friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be at Roberson Funeral Home in Alice, Tx on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5pm at River Hills Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Tx with burial to follow at the Orange Grove Cemetery with full military honors.



Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store