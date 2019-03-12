|
PREMONT - Edelmiro "Miro" Perez from Premont, TX passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 at Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice after a long struggle with his health.
He was born in San Diego, TX to the late Louis and Elena Perez but Miro grew up in Alice TX where, as a boy, learned the value of work. He picked cotton, bussed tables, shined shoes, worked as a pinsetter at the Alice bowling alley, had a newspaper route, as well as, many other jobs. At school he tried his luck at playing football, but his plans of becoming a star player ended abruptly when he broke his leg an inch above the knee, therefore turning his talents to pencil-drawing as a hobby.
He graduated from William Adams High School in Alice in 1960 and worked as a delivery man for R.E. Edgar, who owned a Frito franchise. He did this until he met and later married Idolina Peña in 1965. Since Idolina was from Premont, they started their married life there and he began to work for the Sun Oil Petroleum. He worked for Sun Oil for more than twenty years until he injured himself and was no longer able to fulfill the weight of the job.
During his healing process, he enrolled at Coastal Bend Community College and took classes on computer and electricity. As a result of these classes, he was able to continue being a productive contributor to the community by working on his own as an electrician, running a small neighborhood grocery store, having a candy route, and being a butcher.
Miro's community services include being a member of the Premont City Council for four years, Knights of Columbus for twenty plus years, a Bingo caller for the organization, and also serviced the community in various ways and degrees.
Miro and Idolina were married 26 years, but after a mutual decision, they divorced and went their separate ways. A couple of years later, Miro met Lupita Garza from San Diego and married her in 1990. Together they found a common ground of loving and adoring, not just each other, but our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Miro is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Zulema Carter & Trinie Lopez; a brother: Abel Perez; and a brother-in-law: Chino/Curly Lopez.
He is survived by three Sons: Andres "Andy" Perez from San Antonio; Edelmiro Perez Jr. Perez (April) from Cedar Park; and Louis Daniel Perez (Cindy) from San Antonio; four brothers: George Perez (Eva) from Kingsville; Enrique Perez (Yolanda) from Bakersfield, CA; Ray Perez (Alma) from San Antonio; Louis Perez Jr. (Chawa) from Alice; two sisters: Yolanda Escobar (Oscar); Viola Martinez (Gilbert), both from Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home, 600 South Wright St. Alice, Texas. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds, Alice, Texas. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No.2, CR 145 San Diego, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019