Edna Vasquez, 68 years of age, passed away on November 25, 2020 in a San Antonio, Texas hospital. She was born on May 2, 1952 in Alice, Texas to Paulino Vasquez and Linda Nagels. She worked for the City of Fort Worth as an executive administrator for many years up until her retirement. She loved to spend time outside with her plants, flowers, and trees. She had a passion for traveling and could be found enjoying a western movie at times along with watching the Dallas Cowboys football games. Edna spent a lot of time quilting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paulino Vasquez and Linda Nagels; one daughter, Melva Olivarez; two sisters, Elda Perez and Anna Rivera; and one brother, Paulino Vasquez Jr.,

Survivors include her only daughter, Melissa A. (Macario) Perez of Alice, Texas; and one sister, Rosie (Felix) Reyna of Kingsville, Texas; and her three grandsons, Mason Perez of Alice, Texas, and Alec Michael Olivarez and Michael Bryan Olivarez both of McAllen, Texas

Her family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 12:00 P.M. on Monday November 30th, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home that same afternoon. The services will conclude at the funeral home chapel. Family is reserving the attendance for the service for immediate family members only. They ask for your prayers and thoughts during their time of grief. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Facebook via Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page.

Funeral services entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store