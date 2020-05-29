Eduardo Perez, 66 years of age, was called home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in Freer, Texas on October 5, 1953 to his parents, Antonio and Genoveva Perez. He attended school in Freer, Texas and was retired from Freer I.S.D. after 15 years of employment. He was formerly employed with Edwin L. Cox Oil Company. He enjoyed listening to music, going to his ranch and Dairy Queen and spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Elda Vidal.
Eduardo is survived by his two sisters, Tules Estrada of Alice, Texas; Rosie Villanueva (Antonio Jr.) of Buckholts, Texas; two brothers, Israel (Linda) Perez of Freer, Texas; Paul Perez of Portland, Texas; two step sisters, Linda Gonzalez of Freer, Texas and Ninfa Galvan of San Diego, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas that morning. Service will conclude at the church.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.