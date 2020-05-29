Eduardo Perez
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eduardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eduardo Perez, 66 years of age, was called home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Corpus Christi hospital. He was born in Freer, Texas on October 5, 1953 to his parents, Antonio and Genoveva Perez. He attended school in Freer, Texas and was retired from Freer I.S.D. after 15 years of employment. He was formerly employed with Edwin L. Cox Oil Company. He enjoyed listening to music, going to his ranch and Dairy Queen and spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Elda Vidal.

Eduardo is survived by his two sisters, Tules Estrada of Alice, Texas; Rosie Villanueva (Antonio Jr.) of Buckholts, Texas; two brothers, Israel (Linda) Perez of Freer, Texas; Paul Perez of Portland, Texas; two step sisters, Linda Gonzalez of Freer, Texas and Ninfa Galvan of San Diego, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.

Visitation and Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in Freer, Texas. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freer, Texas that morning. Service will conclude at the church.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - Freer
120 Sun Avenue
Freer, TX 78357
(361) 394-6161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved