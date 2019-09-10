|
|
Edward Morgan, 58, of Alice, Texas passed away Friday, September 7, 2019 at Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas due to complications from a long term illness. Edward was born and raised in Alice, Texas. He worked 30 plus years in the oilfield industry starting as a truck driver and working his way up as an office clerk (Western, B.J. Services and Baker Hughes). He was a big fan of science fiction movies and shows like Star-Trek, Stargate SG-1, Star Wars and superhero movies. In his better days, he enjoyed spending his time out at his ranch with family and friends. He was also a brother knight and treasurer in the Knights of Columbus Council# 2992. He was a loving father to four children and grandfather to four grandchildren. He was infamous for his joking manner and his contagious smile, which will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Morgan, Sr., and Leonor Flores Morgan; his sister, Edna Kennemer; his brother, Lee Morgan, Jr.; and his wife of 28 years, Yolanda C. Morgan.
Survivors include his children, Edward Morgan, Jr. (Cynthia Cruz) of Corpus Christi, Debra Lee Morgan (Ray Baumbach) of Largo, Florida, Ashley Morgan of Alice, Texas, and Chelsea Morgan (Zachary Solis) of Harlingen, Texas; his grandchildren, Jericho R. Baumbach, Phoenix L. Baumbach, Dyson R. Morgan, and Skylar R. Solis; his sisters, Nora Varela (Martin Narvaiz) of Alice, Texas and Hattie Villegas of San Antonio, Texas, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11:30 am till 1:30 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice, Texas. A holy rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Alice followed by a funeral mass immediately following the rosary. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery in Alice.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019