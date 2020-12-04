Efren Perez Consalvi was called home to be with our Lord on December 2, 2020.
Efren was born to the late Jesse and Theresa Perez on January 13, 1950 in Raymondville, Texas. Efren was a loving, caring and a great example of what a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother should be. She will always be remembered as helping anyone at anytime, anywhere. She will be greatly missed and was so loved and gave love back.
Efren met her husband, Sam Consalvi, in the year of 2010. She cherished the love they had for one another and loved the life they had together.
Efren is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Theresa Perez Sr.; her little sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Perez Luna; one niece, Heather Perez; and one brother-in-law, Rudy Castillo.
Efren is survived by her husband of 10 yrs., Sam Consalvi, three sons; Andrew (Leticia) Villarreal and Samuel (Sally) Villarreal of Alice, TX and Thomas (Monica) Villarreal of San Antonio, TX; two daughters; Brenda Viola of Austin, TX and Melinda Gonzalez of New Mexico. She is also survived by her siblings; four sisters; Frances (Floyd) Muniz of Amarillo, TX, Lucy(Frank) Liscanco of Lubbock, TX, Josie Pena of New Mexico, Mary (the late Rudy) Castillo of Lubbock, TX and two brothers; Jesse (Debbie) Perez JR. of Sun City, California and Danny (Sharon) Perez of Amarillo, TX; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family has entrusted the care of their loved one to Scenic Chapel, 1334 N. Scenic in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
