Eladio M. Gonzalez "El Colorado – Red", age 93, passed away December 11, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born to Victor C. Gonzalez and Julia Martinez Gonzalez on January 2, 1926 at the Vera Cruz Ranch – Concepcion, Texas and raised in Rios, Texas. Eladio worked as a salesman for many local dealerships and later owned and operated a used car dealership. He enjoyed his pass-time gambling, but will forever be remembered for his love of ranching and raising cattle. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor C. Gonzalez and Julia M. Gonzalez; siblings, Minerva Perez (Eusebio), Consuelo Valadez (Adan), Aminta Garza (Reynaldo), Hector "Veco" Gonzalez (Aurora), Noe Gonzalez, Humberto "Beto" Gonzalez (Santos), and Victor Gonzalez Jr. (Antonia).
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Berta P. Gonzalez of Alice; two sons, Eladio "Lalo" Gonzalez Jr. (Penny L.) of Alice and Jose Rolando "J.R." Gonzalez (Vilma) of Alice; one daughter, Belinda Ann Ortiz (Martin) of Alice; sister in law, Teresa Gonzalez of Alice; two grandchildren, Richard Gonzalez and Christina Gonzalez DeLong (Maverick); one great-grandson, Jack DeLong; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 pm that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Victor Gonzalez Cemetery in Rios, Texas.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019