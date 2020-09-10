Elda Maria Hawkins Valadez, age 79, passed away August 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born September 15, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Melchor Hawkins Sr. and Mauricia Hawkins. Elda owned and operated her own plaster and ceramic hobby shop on Main Street in Alice. She custom made the hamburger trophies for the Boys and Girls Club for numerous years. Elda also earned her black belt in karate and enjoyed researching genealogy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Melchor Hawkins Sr. and Mauricia Hawkins; brothers, Melchor Hawkins Jr. and Eduardo Hawkins.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Luis David Valadez Sr. of Alice; sons, Luis David Valadez Jr. of Alice and Lumel Valadez (Melissa) of Fort Worth; daughter, Zelda Valadez-Sanchez (Adolfo) of Odem; sisters, Baudelia Rivera of Palito Blanco, Janie Charles (Leonel) of Alice, and Lupe Taylor of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Jasmine Valadez and Ryan Valadez; step-grandchildren, Liza Garcia, Rachel Sanchez, and Jessica Sanchez; five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store