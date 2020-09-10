1/1
Elda Maria (Hawkins) Valadez
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elda Maria Hawkins Valadez, age 79, passed away August 4, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born September 15, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Melchor Hawkins Sr. and Mauricia Hawkins. Elda owned and operated her own plaster and ceramic hobby shop on Main Street in Alice. She custom made the hamburger trophies for the Boys and Girls Club for numerous years. Elda also earned her black belt in karate and enjoyed researching genealogy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melchor Hawkins Sr. and Mauricia Hawkins; brothers, Melchor Hawkins Jr. and Eduardo Hawkins.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Luis David Valadez Sr. of Alice; sons, Luis David Valadez Jr. of Alice and Lumel Valadez (Melissa) of Fort Worth; daughter, Zelda Valadez-Sanchez (Adolfo) of Odem; sisters, Baudelia Rivera of Palito Blanco, Janie Charles (Leonel) of Alice, and Lupe Taylor of Hallettsville; grandchildren, Jasmine Valadez and Ryan Valadez; step-grandchildren, Liza Garcia, Rachel Sanchez, and Jessica Sanchez; five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosas Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved