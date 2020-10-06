Elda Vela, 69, passed away September 5, 2020. She was born February 27, 1951 in Alice, Texas to Roman Rios and Anita Garza Rios. She was a nurse aide for many years. She will be remembered by her family as a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed having her family around her and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents Roman and Anita Garza Rios



Survivors include son, Manuel R. (Isabel Luera) Vela of Alice, Texas; daughters, Leticia(Mervin)Westcott of Beloit, Wisconsin, Sally (Samuel) Villarreal of Alice, Texas and Cynthia (Roland) Garcia of Alice, Texas; daughter, Cassandra Ann Garcia(Ponce)Ramos of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include one brother, Abelino G. Rios, of Alice, Texas; sister, Dalia (Vicente) Benavides of Alice, Texas, Roy (Rachel) Govea of Alice, Texas and Gloria (Martin) Romo of Mineola, Texas and 14 grandchildren, eight great Grandchildren and her Companion Neto Garza.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm with chapel service to begin at 1 pm that afternoon. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

