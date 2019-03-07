Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Elda Vidal


1960 - 2019
Elda Vidal Obituary
Elda Vidal, age 59, passed away March 6, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1960 in Alice, Texas to Candelario and Tillie Estrada. Elda had a sociable character. She enjoyed making brownies and extended the invitation to family to enjoy them with her. She coached softball which was her favorite sport. She will forever be remembered for her love of her family especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Candelario Estrada; grandparents, Antonio and Adelfa Perez and Leandro and Maria Estrada.

She is survived by her sons, Jason Wright (Monica) of Alice and Justin Vidal (Stephanie) of Alice; mother, Tillie Estrada of Alice; brother, Hector Estrada (Delma) of Alice; grandchildren, Madyson Wright, Jacob Wright, Lilly Vidal and Mason Vidal; and niece, Mia Garcia (Gabriel) of Freer.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Omar Vidal, Mikey Vidal, Christopher Vidal, Gabriel Garcia, Rene Montemayor, and Israel Perez.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2019
