|
|
Eleazar "Chale" Trejo, 62 years of age, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at his residence with his family by his bed side. He was born January 8, 1957 in Premont, Texas to Teodoro Trejo and Amalia Trigo Trejo. Eleazar was an Army Veteran who served from 1977 to 1990. He was a firefighter for the NAS Kingsville fire department from 1990 to 2005.
He was preceded in death by his father, Teodoro "Lolo" Trejo Sr.; one sister, Enedina "Annie" Trejo; and one brother, Felix Trejo.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Vela Trejo; one son, Teodoro Juan "T.J." Trejo; one daughter, April Luck (John) Gonzalez; his mother, Amalia T. Trejo; one sister, Linda (Roland) Trevino; and three brothers, Teodoro Trejo Jr., Francisco "Davy" Trejo and Andrew M. Trejo Sr.; and six grandchildren, John Robert Jr., Madalyne, Paul Luis, Natalie, T.J. Trejo Jr. and Alejandro Sanchez.
Visitation will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 at 5 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery of Corpus Christi with military honors.
Serving as pallbearers will be Zakarias Trevino, Lupe Ramirez Jr., Davy Ramirez, Felix Trejo III, Tanner Trejo and Andrew M. Trejo Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Rudy Trejo and Telesforo Hinojosa.
Rosas Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019