Elia Perez Perez, age 87, passed away December 4, 2019 in Alice surrounded by her family. She was born December 10, 1931 in Benavides, Texas to Fidel Perez Sr. and Josefa Cardenas Perez. Elia enjoyed dancing and being outside working on her yard. Elia had a special name for each of her grandchildren. She helped raise her grandchildren which she had an unconditional love for. She was known to her grandchildren as Nana and to those not her grandchildren, she was known as Grandma Ellie. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Juvenal Perez; parents, Fidel Perez Sr. and Josefa Cardenas Perez; brothers, Eloy Perez and Fidel Perez Jr.; sister, Olga P. Dimas and Elma Basalduva.
She is survived by her children, Emma Trejo (Romeo Jr.) of Alice, Adan Perz (Brenda) of Alice, Eva Perez of Corpus Christi, and Luis Perez (Dolores) of Benavides; grandchildren, Tasha T. Valdez (Joe), Codylee Villarreal (Jerry), Quisto Romeo Trejo Sr., Zoe Elena Perez, Stephanie Michelle Perez, Joe Escamilla (Amy), Cindy Moreno (David) and Katie Vela (Paul); 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Domitila O'Conner; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her four-legged child, Molly.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. On Saturday, December 7, 2019 a visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by a funeral mass celebrated at 10 a.m. that same day. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
A special thank you to her caregiver, Noelia Moreno, for her special care, devoted love, and attention for our special mother.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
