Elias Lopez Jr.-78 years of age passed away on July 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on August 1, 1942 in Rio Grande City, Texas to Elias Lopez and Guadalupe Clarke Ozuna.



He worked for several oilfield companies as a contract welder. He served as an usher and greeter for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice, TX for many years.



Elias, enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and ranching. He was a devoted husband and father, who loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them everything he knew.



He is preceded death by his parents, one son and one sister.



Survivors include his wife of 55 years of marriage, Lydia R. Lopez of Alice, Texas, two sons Alberto Lopez and Elias (Michelle) Lopez both of Alice, Texas and one daughter Evelyn (Wayne) Shoemake of Boerne, Texas, two brothers, seven sisters, seven grandchildren and three grandchildren.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at Rosas Funeral Home



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Tx



A live streaming of the rosary services will be available for those who cannot attend on Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page.



Funeral Home requires those entering our establishment to wear and mask and keep social distancing.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

