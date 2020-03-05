|
|
Elida Davila Gonzalez was called by the Lord, and she answered the call on March 2, 2020 at the age of 79. She will be missed by her family and friends. Elida worked for over 27 years at various nursing homes where she encountered and made long lasting friendships. Elida enjoyed working and caring for the elderly. Elida loved spending time with her brothers and sisters at her home where they would sit around eating while catching up with each other's families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvaro N. Gonzalez; and one daughter, Jessica Gonzalez; her parents, Lorenzo and Petra Davila; three brothers, Roberto Davila, Adolfo Davila and David Davila; two sisters, Francisca Villarreal and Evangelina Falcon.
Survivors include two daughters, Arasallie Gonzalez and Patricia (Jenny) Gonzalez; one son, Alvaro Gonzalez III; one sister, Audelia (Pete) Garcia; one brother, Lorenzo "Lonnie" Davila; and grandchildren, Philip Dante Uribe, Ondrea J.S. Medina, Jareyk Gonzalez, Javin Joslin, Alvaro Gonzalez IV, Abram Gonzalez, Azaiel D. Gonzalez, Miranda Saldana, Anissa N. Rivera, Alexandra G. Salinas and numerous nephews, nieces and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a memorial mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the New Collins Cemetery. The family will honor her life with a celebration of life to follow at the St. Joseph parish hall.
ROSAS FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020