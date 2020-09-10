1/1
Elida G. Salinas
Our Beloved Elida G. Salinas was called home by her Lord on Sept. 8, 2020 at the age of 84. Elida worked for Pablo T. Gonzalez then worked alongside her husband at Tavo's Service Station and Tavy's Drive Thru. She was a Homemaker and a Devout Catholic. Elida was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice and St. Peter Catholic Church in Ben Bolt. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Fidel and Antonia Guerra, brother Orlando Guerra, sisters Esther Garza and Ernestina Saenz, brothers in law Seferino Salinas, Pascual Salinas, sisters in law Petra Silva and Lucilla De Leon. Survivors include her husband of 60 years Octavio G. "Tavo" Salinas, son Tavy Salinas III, daughter Rosalie (Bo) Page, granddaughter Juliana Aguilar, sister Elma Cantu, brothers in law Raul Salinas, Eluid (Ofelia) Salinas, Robert (Anna) Salinas, Beto (Elvia) Salinas, numerous nieces and nephews. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with services. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com. ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.


Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 18, 2020.
