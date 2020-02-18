|
|
Elida J. Rodriguez, born to Samuel and Concepcion A. Joslin on July 5, 1924, passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 95. Elida loved traveling, listening to music, dancing, gambling, and spending as much time as she could with her family. She enjoyed sitting out on her front porch smoking and conversing with everyone who would sit with her. She was best described as a force of nature often offering words of wisdom to her children and grandchildren. Elida always welcomed people with open arms and an open heart. She was strong, resilient, and loved by everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Servando Gonzalez, and second husband, Domingo Rodriguez; parents, Samuel and Concepcion Joslin, sisters, Antonia Musquiz, Eulalia Silva, Delfina Salas, and Amelia Joslin; brothers, Jose Joslin, Enrique Joslin, and Oscar Joslin; daughters, Dominga Bowen and Aminta Lazos; and grandson, Ricky Chapa.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Maria Elida Chapa († Herman), Maria Luisa Gonzalez († Victor), Cristela Stallings († Willie), Anselma Rodriguez, Thelma Rodriguez, and Velma R. Longoria (Raul); also raised as her own children, Jessie Gonzalez, Patricia Olene Rodriguez; and several grandchildren; brothers, Samuel Joslin (Mary Alice) and Juan "Johnny" Joslin; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Trevino Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 10:00 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Holy Rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM and Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery in Alice, TX.
Written condolences for the family of Elida Rodriguez may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020