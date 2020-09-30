Elida Mungia Olivares, 85, passed away September 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born December 30, 1934 in Concepcion, Texas to Esteban and Lilia Mungia. She was famous for her delicious tortillas and beans. She always made sure everyone that came to her home never left her home hungry and always left her home being blessed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Esteban and Lilia Mungia; 1st husband, Carmelo Cruz, 2nd husband, Frank Rodriguez, 3rd husband, Leonides "Papi" Olivarez; grandchildren, Zoe Harligh Cruz; siblings, Rojelo Mungia, Antonio Mungia, Esteban Mungia, Agustin Mungia, Martin Mungia; sisters, Manuela Vela and Consuelo Valdez.



She is survived by two sons, Esteban Cruz of Alice and Benito Cruz (Lupita) of Alice; daughters, Lydia Baker (Mark) of Alice, Elida Huey (Preston) of Alice, Maricela Rodriguez (Frank) of San Antonio, Guadalupe "Dolly" Rodriguez (Jesse) of Alice; grandchildren, Joebob Cruz, Elisa "Weezy" Cruz-Torres (Eli), Cady Harris (T.J.), Victoria Cruz, Kimberly Cruz, Natasha Delgado (Jose), Sasha Young (Brandon), Gonzalo "Chalito" Garza (Amberly), Constant Janel Delgado (Justin), Brett Delgado (Alex), Ference Delgado, John Cina Cruz, Jesse Cruz Jr., Albert Steve Gonzalez, Amy Cruz, and Hilda Cruz; numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.



Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 1 p.m. that same day. Burial to follow at Old Collins Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Mark Baker, Preston Huey, Jose Delgado, and Agustin Perez.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

