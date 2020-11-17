1/1
Elida S. Morin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAN DIEGO - Elida S. Morin, 88 years of age, was called home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in San Diego, Texas on September 9, 1932 to her parents, Romulo and Rosa Sanchez. She retired from San Diego I.S.D. after 16 years of employment. She enjoyed reading Danielle Steele books, spending time with her family and her beloved companion her chihuahua, Popeye. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donato I. Morin; her parents; two brothers, Abelino Sanchez and Romulo Sanchez.

Elida is survived by her five children, Edmundo (Irma) Valdez, Rolando Valdez, Raul (Gina) Valdez, Sylvia Valdez, and Evelyn Valdez; six grandchildren, Tanisha Terrazas, Desiree Terrazas, David Valdez, Valerie Valdez, Steven Valdez, and Alyssa Rae Valdez; two great grandchildren, David Ryan and Alianna Jade Valdez; her sister, Francis Darnall.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.

Like Garza Funeral Home on Facebook Log into Facebook | Facebook and get notified when live stream begins.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Rosary
07:00 PM
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garza Funeral Home - San Diego

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved