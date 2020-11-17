SAN DIEGO - Elida S. Morin, 88 years of age, was called home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in San Diego, Texas on September 9, 1932 to her parents, Romulo and Rosa Sanchez. She retired from San Diego I.S.D. after 16 years of employment. She enjoyed reading Danielle Steele books, spending time with her family and her beloved companion her chihuahua, Popeye. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donato I. Morin; her parents; two brothers, Abelino Sanchez and Romulo Sanchez.
Elida is survived by her five children, Edmundo (Irma) Valdez, Rolando Valdez, Raul (Gina) Valdez, Sylvia Valdez, and Evelyn Valdez; six grandchildren, Tanisha Terrazas, Desiree Terrazas, David Valdez, Valerie Valdez, Steven Valdez, and Alyssa Rae Valdez; two great grandchildren, David Ryan and Alianna Jade Valdez; her sister, Francis Darnall.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well. We ask everyone to follow social distancing and wear masks inside the funeral home and church.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
