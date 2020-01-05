|
|
Eliza Garcia, age 74, passed away peacefully in January 4, 2020 in a nursing home in San Diego, Texas. She was born June 14, 1945 in San Diego. She held various jobs, such as a nanny/housekeeper, secretarial positions, and a teacher's aide in both San Diego ISD and San Antonio ISD. She was an amazing baker and loved baking for family and friends, especially holidays and birthdays. She will forever be known for her nurturing and caring character and her unconditional love for children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Concepcion Garcia; siblings, Jesse and Victor Garcia, and Lydia Gonzalez.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosanna Saldana of San Antonio; her sister Rosie (Alonzo) Resendez of San Diego; her grandchildren, Victor Vasquez III, Ismael Vasquez, Marcus Vasquez, Desiree N. Guzman, Felicitas J. Vasquez, Abrynna K. Saldana, Victoria M. Vasquez, and Aliza M. Vasquez. Her great grandchildren, RoseLynn M. Vasquez, Melina D. Vasquez, and Cameron Vasquez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 am at St. Francis de Paula Catholic Church in San Diego. Burial to follow at San Diego Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Oscar Gonzales, Victor Vasquez III, Marcus Vasquez, Javier Solis, Javier Solis Jr., and Omar Sandoval.
A special thanks to La Paloma Nursing Home Staff for all the love and kindness.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020