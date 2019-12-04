Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Eliza Lopez Cruz


1964 - 2019
Eliza Lopez Cruz Obituary
Eliza Lopez Cruz, age 55, went home to our Heavenly Father's House on December 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 9, 1964 in Alice, Texas to Jose M. Lopez Sr. and Maria Lara Ramirez. Our Heavenly Father knew Eliza was tired, so he came to take our princess Home to His palace so she could rest. She was the matriarch of her family and was always looking after her family. She always had words of wisdom to share with her family. She will be dearly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jose M. Lopez Sr.; son, Jose A. Cruz; and step-father, Juan Ramirez.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jose Rolando Cruz of Alice; sons, Mario Alberto Lopez, Jose M. Cruz (Christine Lazos) and Jose Rolando Cruz Jr. (Stephanie Cardona) all of Alice; daughters, Darlene Lopez of Alice and Carla C. Cadena (Ernesto Jr.) of San Diego; mother, Maria Lara Ramirez of Alice; brothers, Jose M. Lopez (Andrea), Leeroy Lopez (Elisa), and Michael Lopez (Melissa); all of Alice; sisters, Cynthia Rosas (Romeo), Ana Maria Esparza (Juan), Graciela DeLeon, and Criselda Vargas all of Alice; daughter in law, Zandra Garza; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
