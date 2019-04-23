|
|
Elizabeth "Elisa" Chapa, age 98, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Elisa was born to Gregoria Esquivel Salinas and Eluterio Salinas on July 2, 1920. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nieves Chapa, a daughter Maria Elisebeth Davila, and a grand-daughter Mindy Soliz.
Elisa was a strong woman of the Lord. She enjoyed sharing the word of God to others and attending church. Her favorite part of the day was sitting on the sofa with her two dogs listening to corritos.
Survivors include daughter: Delfina Salazar, two spiritual daughters: Maria Rosaria Gonzales and Irene Escobar, sister: Carmen Davila, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Central Revivals Church in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Central Revivals Church in Alice, Texas. Services will conclude at the church.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019