Garza Funeral Home - San Diego
4571 S. F.M. 1329
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3311
Elma Chapa


1967 - 2020
Elma Chapa Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Elma Chapa, 52, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in a Corpus Christi hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Alice, Texas on June 7, 1967 to her parents, Otilio and Ernestina Trevino. She was a graduate of San Diego High School class of 1985. She was formerly employed as a substitute teacher for San Diego ISD and with the Duval County clerk's office. She dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed playing bingo and going to Kickapoo. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends

She was preceded in death her father, Otilio Trevino; her parents- in- law, Lazaro Jr. and Minerva Chapa.

Elma is survived by her husband of 35 years in marriage, Daniel Chapa of San Diego, Texas; her children, Ashley (Mitchell) Fontenot, Daniel Chapa Jr., Lesley Chapa all of San Diego, Texas; her mother, Ernestina "Tinny" Trevino of San Diego, Texas; two sisters, Patricia Gonzalez and Rachel (Guillermo) Trevino both of San Diego, Texas; three brothers, Paul Trevino, Sammy Trevino, and Jack Trevino all of San Diego, Texas; two brother- in- laws, Ricardo Chapa and Armando (Marisela) Chapa; one sister- in- law, Celina (Norberto) Rodriguez; seven grandchildren, Makenzie Chapa, Madalynn Chapa, Mitchell Fontenot Jr., Joseph Fontenot, Mason Chapa, Kayleigh Sanchez, Jose Sanchez Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.

Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020
